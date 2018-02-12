London City Airport shut as WW2 bomb found in Thames

London City Airport has been closed after a 500kg World War Two bomb was found nearby in the River Thames, the BBC reports.

The airport will be shut all day and all flights cancelled, affecting up to 16,000 passengers, a spokeswoman said.

The bomb was found at George V Dock on Sunday during pre-planned work at the east London airport, police said.

Families in the area have been evacuated with the exclusion zone set to be widened when specialists begin removing the device.

The airport was shut at 22:00 GMT on Sunday. The Met Police said it was working with the Royal Navy to remove the bomb.