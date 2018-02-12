No solution to Karabakh, unless Azerbaijan gives up maximalist expectations – President

17:52, 12 Feb 2018
Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan sees no perspectives for solving the Karabakh conflict.

“Azerbaijan does not seem willing to solve the issue,” President Sargsyan said at a joint press conference with his visiting Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev.

The President said “Baku has had a number of opportunities in the past to solve the Karaabkh conflict in a peaceful way, but because of their actions today we can only speak about lost opportunities.”

“The Karabakh conflict can be solved only in the event Azerbaijan refuses from its maximalist, unrealistic expectations from negotiation results,” he said.

“There can be no hope for solution as long as Azerbaijan cherishes illusions of invading Zangezur or Yerevan,” the President said.

Serzh Sargsyan expressed gratitude to his Bulgarian counterpart for balanced stance on the Karabakh issue.

“Bulgaria has always had a clear stance on the issue. The conflict can be solved exceptionally with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group and with support from EU. It’s very important for the Presidents of the two countries to uphold active dialogue based on reason. Bulgaria, as President of the Council of the European Union, supports the implementation of this position,” he said.

The Presidents of the two countries discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral and global agenda.

