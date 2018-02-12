Pat Nevin confident Henrikh Mkhitaryan will produce his best at Arsenal

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin is confident that Herinkh Mkhitaryan will be a big success at Arsenal, The Sport Review reports.

Former Chelsea winger Nevin is confident that Mkhitaryan will produce his best football at the north London club.

“He is a great Arsenal player,” Nevin told Irish radio station Newstalk.

“When he signed for Man United, I remember thinking he’d be better suited for Arsenal. It’s the type of player he is.

“He will perfectly well within that. We will finally see the best of him.”