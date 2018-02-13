António Guterres: Radio reaches the widest audience in the world

11:32, 13 Feb 2018
UN Secretary-General Mr. António Guterres has issued a message on World Radio Day:

Radio reaches the widest audience in the world!

In an era of dramatic advances in communications, radio retains its power to entertain, educate, inform and inspire.

It can unite and empower communities and give voice to the marginalized.

This year with the Winter Olympics now underway, we can also recognize the many ways in which sports broadcasting brings people together around excitement and achievements.

On World Radio Day, let us celebrate both radio and sports as ways of helping people to achieve their full potential.

