Armenia hosts festival on Krzysztof Penderecki’s 85th birthday

18:18, 13 Feb 2018
Off

Festival dedicated to the 85th birth anniversary of Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki will be held at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan.

Armenia’s Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan told a press conference “it’s an honor and joy for each of us to be next to one of the best musicians of our time and to host him, and especially to celebrate his 85th birthday.”

“Maestro’s 85th birthday will be celebrated in different countries and it is a great honor for us that the series of jubilee events starts from Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, Krzysztof Penderecki is a world famous star, a man who was able to change the world with his music, a man who has enlightened our life and future with his art,” Armen Amiryan noted.

The Minister of Culture also quoted Krzysztof Penderecki as saying in an interview that two composers – Bach and Komitas had a serious impact on his creative activity.

Krzysztof Penderecki noted that it is important for him to see such a festival taking place in Armenia. “I always come to Armenia with my wife with great pleasure. Every time visiting Armenia I hear amazing music performed at a high level, and most importantly, I meet wonderful people here. I feel like I’m at home here. I’m sorry that I do not speak Armenian.”

The composer reminded about his Armenian roots. His grandmother was from Isfahan. A few years ago he wrote a composition, the Third Psalm, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Every time I hear my works performed in Armenia. You have wonderful conductors, who present my compositions and I am grateful to them for that,” Maestro Penderecki noted.

The festival dedicated to Krzysztof Penderecki will be held from February 13 to 17. The festival is held under the patronage of First Lady Rita Sargsyan. The festival was organized by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival, with the support of the RA Ministry of Culture.

During the four concerts of the festival, held from February 13 to 17, symphony and chamber compositions by the composer will be performed. Armenian premieres will be presented too.

The festival has brought together different Armenian collectives.Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (Artistic Director and Principal Conductor: Sergey Smbatyan), Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra (Artistic Director and Principal Conductor: Eduard Topchjan), Hover State Chamber Choir (Choirmaster: Sona Hovhannisyan), as well as famous foreign artists will perform within the festival.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 6.0%

18:46, 13 Feb 2018

Prominent Armenian dermatologist dies at 79 in Istanbul

17:36, 13 Feb 2018

Chennai historians trying to save 300-year-old plaque connecting the city to Armenian past

16:30, 13 Feb 2018

UK Trade and Investment Envoy starts visit to Armenia

15:49, 13 Feb 2018

Archbishop Karekin Bekciyan leaves Istanbul

14:47, 13 Feb 2018

Armenian Genocide commemoration to be held in Times Square on April 22nd

14:04, 13 Feb 2018

Thousands rally in Stepanakert on 30th anniversary of Artsakh Movement

13:53, 13 Feb 2018

Bulgaria's President wraps up visit to Armenia

12:51, 13 Feb 2018

António Guterres: Radio reaches the widest audience in the world

11:32, 13 Feb 2018

Ukraine deports Saakashvili to Poland

11:17, 13 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 6.0%

Prominent Armenian dermatologist dies at 79 in Istanbul

Chennai historians trying to save 300-year-old plaque connecting the city to Armenian past

UK Trade and Investment Envoy starts visit to Armenia

Archbishop Karekin Bekciyan leaves Istanbul

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia