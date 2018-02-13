Armenian Genocide commemoration to be held in Times Square on April 22nd

14:04, 13 Feb 2018
Off

Massis Post – On Sunday, April 22, 2018 from 2-4 pm, thousands will gather in Times Square (43rd St. & Broadway) to commemorate the 103rd anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide (Medz Yeghern), the first genocide of the 20th century. In recognition of Genocide Awareness Month in April, Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah) will also be commemorated, along with other genocides committed in contemporary history.

This powerful event, free and open to the public, will honor the 1.5 million Armenians who were massacred by the Young Turk Government of the Ottoman Empire and the millions of victims of genocide worldwide. Speakers will include well-known artists, politicians, academics and humanitarians. Armen McOmber, Esq. and Professor Nvair Beylerian, Co-Director of the Center for Peace, Justice, Reconciliation at Bergen Community College, will preside over the program, the theme of which is “Truth, Justice and Recognition.”

“These killings, which were labeled crimes against humanity and civilization at the time, exactly fit the definition of the word genocide, which was coined by Raphael Lemkin, a Polish-Jewish lawyer in 1943,” said Dr. Dennis Papazian, Founding Director of the Armenian Research Center at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. “In the long run, Turkish recognition of the Armenian Genocide is critical, since Turkey is the responsible successive government of the Ottoman Empire.”

The commemoration arrives on the heels of the newly published book, Killing Orders, by Turkish historian Dr. Taner Akcam, who has pieced together documents from trials that emerged from the Armenian Genocide, which he refers to as the “smoking gun” and hopes it will “remove the last brick in the denialist wall.”

“My firm belief as a Turk is that democracy and human rights in Turkey can only be established by facing history and acknowledging historic wrongdoings,” said Dr. Akcam in a recent New York Times interview titled, “Sherlock Holmes of Armenian Genocide Uncovers Lost Evidence.”

The Astghikner Vocal Ensemble of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Mission Parish of Brooklyn, New York, will sing the Armenian and American anthems, kicking off a program that pays homage to the lives lost to genocide and invigorating efforts towards worldwide recognition.

“The international community needs to not only recognize the Armenian Genocide but shine a light on its history for all to see,” said Beylerian. “Acknowledge it, study it, talk about it and emphasize to the world how easily the horrors repeat themselves over and over and over again.”

The 103rd Armenian Genocide Commemoration is organized by the Mid-Atlantic chapters of the Knights & Daughters of Vartan (www.kofv.org), an international Armenian fraternal organization headquartered in the United States, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union (www.agbu.org), the Armenian Assembly of America (www.aaainc.org), the Armenian National Committee of America (www.anca.org), the Armenian Council of America and the Armenian Democratic League – Ramgavars.

Participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Catholic Eparchy for U.S. and Canada, the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA), the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF), Armenian youth organizations and university Armenian clubs.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 6.0%

18:46, 13 Feb 2018

Armenia hosts festival on Krzysztof Penderecki's 85th birthday

18:18, 13 Feb 2018

Prominent Armenian dermatologist dies at 79 in Istanbul

17:36, 13 Feb 2018

Chennai historians trying to save 300-year-old plaque connecting the city to Armenian past

16:30, 13 Feb 2018

UK Trade and Investment Envoy starts visit to Armenia

15:49, 13 Feb 2018

Archbishop Karekin Bekciyan leaves Istanbul

14:47, 13 Feb 2018

Thousands rally in Stepanakert on 30th anniversary of Artsakh Movement

13:53, 13 Feb 2018

Bulgaria's President wraps up visit to Armenia

12:51, 13 Feb 2018

António Guterres: Radio reaches the widest audience in the world

11:32, 13 Feb 2018

Ukraine deports Saakashvili to Poland

11:17, 13 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged at 6.0%

Armenia hosts festival on Krzysztof Penderecki's 85th birthday

Prominent Armenian dermatologist dies at 79 in Istanbul

Chennai historians trying to save 300-year-old plaque connecting the city to Armenian past

UK Trade and Investment Envoy starts visit to Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia