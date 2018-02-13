Bulgaria’s President wraps up visit to Armenia

The farewell ceremony for the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev took place at the Presidential Palace today.

Before that the Presidents of Armenia and Bulgaria held a short meeting to sum up the results of the visit.

President Serzh Sargsyan hailed the fact that a number of important agreements were reached.

On the other hand, he said, “the positive reaction of our people is a testament to the fact that Bulgaria and Bulgarians enjoy the respect of our people.”

“I’m confident that you saw the attitude during your meetings in Yerevan and I hope the meetings were productive,” President Sargsyan said.

Rumen Radev, in turn, thanked President Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan for the warm welcome, noting that he felt at home in Yerevan.

“I can say the same about the attitude of Bulgaria towards your country and people. I’m glad we managed to intensify and give a new impetus to our relations. Creating a good atmosphere in the political field is very important,” he said.

Rumen Radev voiced hope that the business forum in Bulgaria in June would contribute to the further development of economic ties between the two countries.