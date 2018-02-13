Prominent Armenian dermatologist dies at 79 in Istanbul

17:36, 13 Feb 2018
Off

A prominent Armenian dermatologist who was living in Istanbul died at 79 on Feb. 13, the Hurriyet Daily News reports.

Professor Agop Kotogyan, who was known as “Kolsuz Agop” (Armless Agop) since he had one arm, was one of the most well-known dermatologists in Turkey.

Kotogyan was under treatment at the Cerrahpaşa Medical Faculty Hospital for a while as he was taken to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened.

A funeral ceremony will reportedly be held on Feb. 16 at Istanbul University, where he had graduated from.

“He was under treatment for a long time. We are suffering great pain. We will say goodbye to Agop on Saturday,” said his wife, Suzan Katogyan.

Meanwhile, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Selina Dogan expressed her condolences via her twitter account.

“Dr. Agop Kotogyan was one of the most valuable dermatologists in our country. We are saddened by our loss. Asdvads hokin lusavore. Rest in peace,” she posted following his death.

Comments

Recent News

Chennai historians trying to save 300-year-old plaque connecting the city to Armenian past

16:30, 13 Feb 2018

UK Trade and Investment Envoy starts visit to Armenia

15:49, 13 Feb 2018

Archbishop Karekin Bekciyan leaves Istanbul

14:47, 13 Feb 2018

Armenian Genocide commemoration to be held in Times Square on April 22nd

14:04, 13 Feb 2018

Thousands rally in Stepanakert on 30th anniversary of Artsakh Movement

13:53, 13 Feb 2018

Bulgaria's President wraps up visit to Armenia

12:51, 13 Feb 2018

Ukraine deports Saakashvili to Poland

11:17, 13 Feb 2018

CSUN students raise awareness for Armenian Genocide in a silent protest

11:03, 13 Feb 2018

South Africa's ruling party to ask President Zuma to step down

10:52, 13 Feb 2018

February 13 is World Radio Day

10:02, 13 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Chennai historians trying to save 300-year-old plaque connecting the city to Armenian past

UK Trade and Investment Envoy starts visit to Armenia

Archbishop Karekin Bekciyan leaves Istanbul

Armenian Genocide commemoration to be held in Times Square on April 22nd

Thousands rally in Stepanakert on 30th anniversary of Artsakh Movement

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia