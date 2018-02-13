Prominent Armenian dermatologist dies at 79 in Istanbul

A prominent Armenian dermatologist who was living in Istanbul died at 79 on Feb. 13, the Hurriyet Daily News reports.

Professor Agop Kotogyan, who was known as “Kolsuz Agop” (Armless Agop) since he had one arm, was one of the most well-known dermatologists in Turkey.

Kotogyan was under treatment at the Cerrahpaşa Medical Faculty Hospital for a while as he was taken to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened.

A funeral ceremony will reportedly be held on Feb. 16 at Istanbul University, where he had graduated from.

“He was under treatment for a long time. We are suffering great pain. We will say goodbye to Agop on Saturday,” said his wife, Suzan Katogyan.

Meanwhile, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Selina Dogan expressed her condolences via her twitter account.

“Dr. Agop Kotogyan was one of the most valuable dermatologists in our country. We are saddened by our loss. Asdvads hokin lusavore. Rest in peace,” she posted following his death.