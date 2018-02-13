South Africa’s ruling party to ask President Zuma to step down

10:52, 13 Feb 2018
South Africa’s ruling ANC party will formally request that President Jacob Zuma step down after he refused to resign, media reports say, the BBC reports.

The reported decision to “recall” Mr Zuma followed marathon talks by senior party officials that continued into the early hours of Tuesday.

If Mr Zuma, 75, still does not budge, he will face a vote of confidence in parliament that he is expected to lose.

He has been leader since 2009 but has been dogged by corruption allegations.

The ANC has not officially confirmed its plans, but party sources have described them to South African media outlets and Reuters news agency.

Mr Zuma has resisted increasing pressure to quit since December, when Cyril Ramaphosa replaced him as leader of the ANC.

It is unclear how Mr Zuma will respond to the formal request to step down, which is expected to be issued later on Tuesday.

