UK Trade and Investment Envoy starts visit to Armenia

Today, the British Envoy to Armenia and Georgia, Mark Pritchard, MP, began his third visit to Armenia since his appointment in September 2017, to continue his exploration of opportunities to increase the volume of trade and investment between the UK and Armenia.

During his visit, Mr Pritchard will have meetings with the Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Ashot Manukyan, Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, Head of the State Tourism Committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan and Head of Tourism Development Foundation Ara Khzmalyan as well as with business operators in Armenia.

The first two visits of the UK Trade and Investment Envoy to Armenia took place in October and November 2017. Mr Pritchard MP, used these two visits to learn more about Armenia and opportunities for closer collaboration through meetings with the Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, various Ministers as well as representatives of International Financial Institutions.