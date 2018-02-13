Ukraine deports Saakashvili to Poland

Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

Ukrainian opposition leader and ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili was deported to Poland on Monday, the Ukrainian border service said, after he was detained in a Kiev restaurant by law enforcement agents in camouflage, Reuters reported.

Poland’s border service confirmed that he had arrived and that Warsaw had agreed to let him enter.

“This person was on Ukrainian territory illegally and therefore, in compliance with all legal procedures, he was returned to the country from where he arrived,” border service spokesman Oleh Slobodyan said in a post on Facebook.

In a statement, Saakashvili denounced President Petro Poroshenko.

“This is not a president and not a man. This is a lowlife crook who wants to wreck Ukraine. All this shows how weak they are. We will of necessity defeat them.”