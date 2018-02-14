Bako Sahakyan attends 7th Congress of the Artsakh Freedom Fighters’ Union

13:21, 14 Feb 2018
Off

On 14 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan participated at the 7th Congress of the Artsakh Freedom Fighters’ Union.

In his speech the President acknowledged the status and role of the Union in the Artsakh Republic history, noting that the organization has been carrying out an important mission of patriotic upbringing of the younger generation, has been taking an active part in the social life of the republic assisting to the process of solving social and household issues of the wounded servicemen families.

“During all those years the Freedom Fighters’ Union has been actively involved in the process of protecting the native people. In the event of any threat to the country the freedom fighters immediately go to the frontline, stand by the soldiers never paying attention to their age, sometimes ignoring even health problems”, underlined President Sahakyan in his speech, adding that the state would spare no effort in supporting and rendering assistance to the Union.

Comments

Recent News

Will Us sanctions against Russia's defense industry affect Armenia?

18:40, 14 Feb 2018

Knesset votes down bill recognizing Armenian Genocide

18:22, 14 Feb 2018

Foreign journalists and bloggers visit Artsakh - Photos

17:32, 14 Feb 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan delighted to link up with 'best friend' Aubameyang at Arsenal

16:33, 14 Feb 2018

U.S. Intelligence says large-scale military conflict over Karabakh possible in 2018

15:45, 14 Feb 2018

FIDE accounts closed over President's Syria sanctions

14:47, 14 Feb 2018

Festival dedicated to Krzysztof Penderecki’s 85th birthday kicks off in Armenia

13:35, 14 Feb 2018

MEP Frank Engel commemorates 30th anniversary of Artsakh Movement

12:55, 14 Feb 2018

Turkish trespasser detained on Armenia border

11:33, 14 Feb 2018

Israel PM Netanyahu defiant in face of bribery allegations

09:55, 14 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Will Us sanctions against Russia's defense industry affect Armenia?

Knesset votes down bill recognizing Armenian Genocide

Foreign journalists and bloggers visit Artsakh - Photos

Henrikh Mkhitaryan delighted to link up with 'best friend' Aubameyang at Arsenal

U.S. Intelligence says large-scale military conflict over Karabakh possible in 2018

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia