Festival dedicated to Krzysztof Penderecki’s 85th birthday kicks off in Armenia

13:35, 14 Feb 2018
Off

On February 13 a festival dedicated to Krzysztof Penderecki’s 85th birth anniversary was launched at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall.

The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, headed by its Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Eduard Topchyan, presented Violin Concerto No.2 “Metamorphosen” for Violin and Orchestra (soloist: Marta Kowalczyk) and Symphony No.5 by Penderecki.

Topchyan noted that Penderecki was writing experimental, super new music in the 1960s, but later he returned to writing academic music.

“This music is so valuable! I do not know anyone similar to Penderecki. Today, it’s hard to write music, and I do not even believe that someone as talented as Mozart will be born and will write good music, as everything seems to have been done with all the notes. But here we see Penderecki, the world’s greatest composer. By not taking a cross on real music, he creates a wonderful art. I do not know anyone else like him. His symphonic perception and the sound of his compositions are very special,” Eduard Topchyan noted.

Polish violinist, laureate of international competitions Marta Kowalczyk performed for the first time in Armenia. The violinist noted that the concert in Yerevan will always remain in her memory thanks to the wonderful orchestra and a warm audience. She voiced hope that the cooperation with the Philharmonic Orchestra would continue. Marta Kowalczyk noted that Penderecki’s compositions are complicated but at the same time very beautiful, and it’s a great honor for her to perform his works.

The festival, dedicated to Penderecki’s 85th anniversary, is held under the patronage of First Lady Rita Sargsyan. The feast is organized by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival, with the support of the RA Ministry of Culture.

Three more concerts will be held within the framework of the festival, which will continue through February17.

