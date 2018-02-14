Foreign journalists and bloggers visit Artsakh – Photos

17:32, 14 Feb 2018
A group of journalists and bloggers from Russia, Latvia, Hungary, France, Algeria and Italy visited Artsakh February 10-13 at the invitation of the Capacity Building for Artsakh NGO.

Within the framework of the visit the group had meetings with Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, National Assembly Speaker Ashot Ghulyan, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian, Human Rights Defender Ruben Melikyan.

Visits to the frontline, some industrial enterprises, the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies in Stepanakert, a number of places of interest were organized.

On February 13 the journalists and bloggers participated in the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement.

 

