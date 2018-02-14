Henrikh Mkhitaryan delighted to link up with ‘best friend’ Aubameyang at Arsenal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed his delight at Arsenal signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

Just 37 minutes into their respective home debuts against Everton, the pair combined for the Gabon striker to score – and while they could not repeat the trick in the north London derby, the early signs are encouraging.

“We did not have too much time to train together [before the Everton game],” Mkhitaryan told Arsenal Player. “He came a bit late, like two games before the game and he had been training only twice.

“Two days wasn’t enough to remember all the stuff that we did together but in the game it worked very well.

“I thought it could only be in a dream that we could join another club other than Dortmund but I am very happy for that. I know him very well, he is one of my best friends and one of the the best team-mates I have every had.

“I am very happy to have him here and I think all the fans are happy to see him in an Arsenal shirt. What can I say? I love playing with him.

“Everyone knows that Mesut is one of the best players in the world,” he continued. “It is only happiness and joy to play next to him because he understands very well the game and has great vision, amazing technique and he is the best in his position.”