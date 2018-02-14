Israel PM Netanyahu defiant in face of bribery allegations

09:55, 14 Feb 2018
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit back after police said he should be charged over alleged bribery cases, the BBC reports.

Speaking on Israeli television, he branded the allegations “baseless” and pledged to continue as leader.

Mr Netanyahu said he was certain that the truth would be revealed.

His comments follow a police statement that said there was enough evidence to indict him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two separate cases.

But Mr Netanyahu said the allegations “will end with nothing”.

“I will continue to lead Israel responsibly and faithfully for as long as you, the citizens of Israel, choose me to lead you,” he said soon after the allegations came to light on Tuesday.

“I am certain that at the next elections, which will be held on schedule, I will earn your trust again, with God’s help,” he said.

The 68-year-old is in his second stint as prime minister, and has served in the role for a total of 12 years.

“Over the years, I have been the subject of at least 15 enquiries and investigations,” he said in his TV address.

“Some have ended with thunderous police recommendations like those of tonight. All of those attempts resulted in nothing, and this time again they will come to nothing.”

One case centres on an allegation that Mr Netanyahu asked the publisher of an Israeli newspaper, Yediot Aharonot, for positive coverage in exchange for help in reining in a rival publication.

The second allegation centres on a claim that Mr Netanyahu received gifts worth at least a million shekels ($283,000; £204,000) from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and other supporters.

