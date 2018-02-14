MEP Frank Engel commemorates 30th anniversary of Artsakh Movement

12:55, 14 Feb 2018
Off

Member of the European Parliament Frank Engel has sent a video message to the people of Artsakh on the 30th anniversary of the start of the Karabakh Movement:

Բարև ձեզ:

Thirty years ago today people stood on the square to demand reparation of ahistorical injustice. People stood in this square and demanded that Karabakh (Artsakh) should be restored to the Armenian Socialist Soviet Republic.

This call was not heard, and what ensued was war and at the end you managed to end up with your own state, with your own democracy, your own institutions, masters of your destiny for the future.

I congratulate you on this. I commemorate the day of the start of the Karabakh Movement and commend the efforts that have been undertaken in the 30 years since.

I wish you all the best for the better years to come.

Պինդ եղեք, ամուր կացեք: Մենք ձեզ հետ ենք: | Be strong and stand firm! We stand by you!

Comments

Recent News

Will Us sanctions against Russia's defense industry affect Armenia?

18:40, 14 Feb 2018

Knesset votes down bill recognizing Armenian Genocide

18:22, 14 Feb 2018

Foreign journalists and bloggers visit Artsakh - Photos

17:32, 14 Feb 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan delighted to link up with 'best friend' Aubameyang at Arsenal

16:33, 14 Feb 2018

U.S. Intelligence says large-scale military conflict over Karabakh possible in 2018

15:45, 14 Feb 2018

FIDE accounts closed over President's Syria sanctions

14:47, 14 Feb 2018

Festival dedicated to Krzysztof Penderecki’s 85th birthday kicks off in Armenia

13:35, 14 Feb 2018

Bako Sahakyan attends 7th Congress of the Artsakh Freedom Fighters’ Union

13:21, 14 Feb 2018

Turkish trespasser detained on Armenia border

11:33, 14 Feb 2018

Israel PM Netanyahu defiant in face of bribery allegations

09:55, 14 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Will Us sanctions against Russia's defense industry affect Armenia?

Knesset votes down bill recognizing Armenian Genocide

Foreign journalists and bloggers visit Artsakh - Photos

Henrikh Mkhitaryan delighted to link up with 'best friend' Aubameyang at Arsenal

U.S. Intelligence says large-scale military conflict over Karabakh possible in 2018

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia