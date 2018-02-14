MEP Frank Engel commemorates 30th anniversary of Artsakh Movement

Member of the European Parliament Frank Engel has sent a video message to the people of Artsakh on the 30th anniversary of the start of the Karabakh Movement:

Բարև ձեզ:

Thirty years ago today people stood on the square to demand reparation of ahistorical injustice. People stood in this square and demanded that Karabakh (Artsakh) should be restored to the Armenian Socialist Soviet Republic.

This call was not heard, and what ensued was war and at the end you managed to end up with your own state, with your own democracy, your own institutions, masters of your destiny for the future.

I congratulate you on this. I commemorate the day of the start of the Karabakh Movement and commend the efforts that have been undertaken in the 30 years since.

I wish you all the best for the better years to come.

Պինդ եղեք, ամուր կացեք: Մենք ձեզ հետ ենք: | Be strong and stand firm! We stand by you!