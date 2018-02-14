Turkish trespasser detained on Armenia border

Russian border guards detained a Turkish trespasser on the Armenia border on weekend.

The Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia in Armenia confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.

The citizen was detained on the bank of Akhuryan River (Armavir Province) minutes after he crossed the border to do fishing on the territory of Armenia.

It was established that the detained person is a resident of Karabag settlement of Digor district of Turkey, born in 1995. The Turkish national confessed to the offense committed.

According to the Russian Border Service, the Armenian police and the National Security Service were promptly notified of the incident.