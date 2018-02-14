U.S. Intelligence says large-scale military conflict over Karabakh possible in 2018

The U.S. Does not rule out a large-scale war over Nagorno Karabakh.

“Tension in Nagorno-Karabakh could devolve into a large-scale military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which could draw in Russia to support its regional ally [Armenia],” Daniel Coats, director of U.S. National Intelligence, said in a report on Worldwide Threat Assessment.

“Both sides’ reluctance to compromise, mounting domestic pressures, Azerbaijan’s steady military modernization, and Armenia’s acquisition of new Russian equipment sustain the risk of large-scale hostilities in 2018,” the report reads.

Daniel Coats noted that “Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea will pose the greatest cyber threats to the United States during the next year.”