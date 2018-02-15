Armenia assumes vice-chairmanship of key UNESCO Committee

As member of the Intergovernmental Committee on Non-material Cultural Heritage of UNESCO, Armenia became Vice President of the Bureau of the Committee for a one-year term, receiving the unanimous support of the Committee’s member states.

Bureau members were nominated in 2017 the 12th session of the Committee held in the Republic of Korea on December 4-9, the final approval was made during the February electronic consultations.

Armenia is a member of the Committee for a period of 2016-2020.

The core functions of the 24-member Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage are to promote the objectives of the Convention, provide guidance on best practices and make recommendations on measures for the safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage.

The Committee will further examine requests submitted by States Parties for the inscription of intangible heritage on the Lists as well as proposals for programmes and projects. The Committee is also in charge of granting international assistance.