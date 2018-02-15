Armenia assumes vice-chairmanship of key UNESCO Committee

10:49, 15 Feb 2018
Off

As member of the Intergovernmental Committee on Non-material Cultural Heritage of UNESCO, Armenia became Vice President of the Bureau of the Committee for a one-year term, receiving the unanimous support of the Committee’s member states.

Bureau members were nominated in 2017  the 12th session of the Committee held in the Republic of Korea on December 4-9, the final approval was made during the February electronic consultations.

Armenia is a member of the Committee for a period of 2016-2020.

The core functions of the 24-member Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage are to promote the objectives of the Convention, provide guidance on best practices and make recommendations on measures for the safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage.

The Committee will further examine requests submitted by States Parties for the inscription of intangible heritage on the Lists as well as proposals for programmes and projects. The Committee is also in charge of granting international assistance.

Comments

Recent News

David Jamalyan: Large-scale conflict unlikely

18:10, 15 Feb 2018

Cyril Ramaphosa succeeds Zuma as South African president

16:48, 15 Feb 2018

Armenia placed 91st in FIFA World Ranking

15:44, 15 Feb 2018

Aliyev proves Artsakh's international recognition is inevitable, Armenian Deputy FM says

15:10, 15 Feb 2018

Macron, Trudeau confirmed to attend Francophonie summit in Armenia

14:30, 15 Feb 2018

Ronaldo makes Champions League history with 100th Real Madrid goal

13:25, 15 Feb 2018

German politician lashes out at Turkish community, cites Armenian Genocide

12:57, 15 Feb 2018

Armenia, Japan agree to liberalize and protect investments

11:42, 15 Feb 2018

At least 17 dead in Florida high school shooting

10:02, 15 Feb 2018

Will US sanctions against Russia's defense industry affect Armenia?

18:40, 14 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

David Jamalyan: Large-scale conflict unlikely

Cyril Ramaphosa succeeds Zuma as South African president

Armenia placed 91st in FIFA World Ranking

Aliyev proves Artsakh's international recognition is inevitable, Armenian Deputy FM says

Macron, Trudeau confirmed to attend Francophonie summit in Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia