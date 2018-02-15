Armenia, Japan agree to liberalize and protect investments

On February 14, Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Eiji Taguchi, Ambassador of Japan to Armenia signed the Agreement on Liberalization, Promotion and Protection of Investments between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of Japan.

In his remarks addressed to the attendees at the signing ceremony, Foreign Minister Nalbandian said: “Last year we marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan. In recent years the political relations between Armenia and Japan have passed a considerable path of development. Without doubt, the opening of Embassies in both capitals contributed to the further intensification of relations”.

Edward Nalbandian noted that there is a huge potential for economic cooperation between the two countries and Armenia is ready through joint efforts to fully realize it. Foreign Minister emphasized that Armenia is the first country in the region to sign an agreement for promotion and mutual protection of investments with Japan and we greatly appreciate that fact, being convinced that the agreement signed today will give a new impetus to the economic cooperation between the two friendly countries.