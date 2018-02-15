Cyril Ramaphosa succeeds Zuma as South African president

16:48, 15 Feb 2018
Cyril Ramaphosa has become South Africa’s president after embattled leader Jacob Zuma resigned, the BBC reports.

The new president was the only candidate nominated in parliament on Thursday and the announcement was welcomed by singing in the National Assembly.

The ANC had told Mr Zuma to step down or face a vote of no-confidence.

In a televised statement he said he was quitting with immediate effect but said he disagreed with the party’s decision.

Mr Zuma faces numerous corruption allegations but denies any wrongdoing.

