David Jamalyan: Large-scale conflict unlikely

Military expert David Jamalyan says large-scale conflict in Nagorno Karabakh is unlikely, considering the counterstrike the Azerbaijani side faced in 2016. To him, it is more likely that Azerbaijan will try to take Artsakh with small steps.

“We are ready for such development of events and will not be stunned by their actions,” Jamalyan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

The comments come after the U.S. National Intelligence said “Tension in Nagorno-Karabakh could devolve into a large-scale military conflict.”

David Jamalyan says the report was not unexpected. “It’s no secret that Baku is making territorial claims on Yerevan and that it is preparing for aggression,” he said.

“We have analyzed the April military actions in detail and have taken the necessary measures in Armenia’s defense strategies. Therefore, we are familiar with their actions, but it’s not clear when they will take the step, since the rival keeps it secret to ensure an unexpected effect,” Jamalyan said.

The expert says, however, that large-scale conflict is unlikely. “It should be taken into consideration that the Azerbaijani side suffered huge losses in 2016, while making up for the loss in the special forces is a time-consuming operation.” Therefore, he said, the adversary will hardly resort to new adventurism in just two years.

David Jamalyan assures that the situation is under control, and the Azerbaijani side is well aware of this.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan also said earlier today that the US Intelligence report came as no surprise. He said “the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone is explosive, but Armenia is ready for any development.”