German politician lashes out at Turkish community, cites Armenian Genocide

Germany‘s Turkish community got slammed as “camel herders” on Wednesday by Andre Poggenburg a leading member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, German Press Agency dpa reported.

“These caraway traders have the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians weighing them down … and they want to tell us something about history and homeland? They‘re nuts. These camel herders should set off to where they belong,”

He also lashed out at calls by the country‘s Turkish community for dual citizenship, which he said results in nothing “but homeland- and fatherland-less riff-raff.”

Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in the new German government coalition agreement.

Several Turkish groups have opposed the concept, saying the new addition – a Heimatministerium – reminds of historical concepts of a German homeland, popular in the Nazi era, that might divide the country rather than unite it.

According to Daily Sabah, Germany’s Turkish community is considering whether to launch a legal complaint against Andre Poggenburg for the remarks.