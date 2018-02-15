German politician lashes out at Turkish community, cites Armenian Genocide

12:57, 15 Feb 2018
Off

Germany‘s Turkish community got slammed as “camel herders” on Wednesday by Andre Poggenburg a leading member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party,  German Press Agency dpa reported.

“These caraway traders have the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians weighing them down … and they want to tell us something about history and homeland? They‘re nuts. These camel herders should set off to where they belong,”

He also lashed out at calls by the country‘s Turkish community for dual citizenship, which he said results in nothing “but homeland- and fatherland-less riff-raff.”

Poggenburg was reacting to Turkish groups who oppose the concept of a new Home Ministry as proposed in the new German government coalition agreement.

Several Turkish groups have opposed the concept, saying the new addition – a Heimatministerium – reminds of historical concepts of a German homeland, popular in the Nazi era, that might divide the country rather than unite it.

According to Daily Sabah, Germany’s Turkish community is considering whether to launch a legal complaint against Andre Poggenburg for the remarks.

Comments

Recent News

David Jamalyan: Large-scale conflict unlikely

18:10, 15 Feb 2018

Cyril Ramaphosa succeeds Zuma as South African president

16:48, 15 Feb 2018

Armenia placed 91st in FIFA World Ranking

15:44, 15 Feb 2018

Aliyev proves Artsakh's international recognition is inevitable, Armenian Deputy FM says

15:10, 15 Feb 2018

Macron, Trudeau confirmed to attend Francophonie summit in Armenia

14:30, 15 Feb 2018

Ronaldo makes Champions League history with 100th Real Madrid goal

13:25, 15 Feb 2018

Armenia, Japan agree to liberalize and protect investments

11:42, 15 Feb 2018

Armenia assumes vice-chairmanship of key UNESCO Committee

10:49, 15 Feb 2018

At least 17 dead in Florida high school shooting

10:02, 15 Feb 2018

Will US sanctions against Russia's defense industry affect Armenia?

18:40, 14 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

David Jamalyan: Large-scale conflict unlikely

Cyril Ramaphosa succeeds Zuma as South African president

Armenia placed 91st in FIFA World Ranking

Aliyev proves Artsakh's international recognition is inevitable, Armenian Deputy FM says

Macron, Trudeau confirmed to attend Francophonie summit in Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia