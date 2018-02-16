Armen Sarkissian accepts Republican Party’s offer to be nominated for President

20:32, 16 Feb 2018
President Serzh Sargsyan received today Armen Sarkissian, the Republican Party’s nominee for President.

During the previous meeting last month, Sarkissian had asked for time to hold meetings with different political forces and representatives of the scientific, public and charity organizations, businessmen and working class, as well as structures and individuals representing the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenian Diaspora.

Armen Sarkissian said today that he has completed the series of meetings and has made a decision to accept the offer to be the Republican Party’s nominee for President.

