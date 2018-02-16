Armenia, Chile explore ways of expanding cooperation

Today, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Chile to the Republic of Armenia Rodrigo Nieto presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.

The President of Armenia congratulated Ambassador Nieto on assuming office, wished him every success to his diplomatic mission. Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of interstate relations between the two countries, President Sargsyan spoke with satisfaction about the current achievements and the prospects for deepening cooperation. Serzh Sargsyan stressed the need for Armenia and Chile to step up efforts in this direction by using the whole range of cooperation opportunities.

As a powerful tool for promoting bilateral relations, Serzh Sargsyan highlighted the role of the Armenian community which, while being small in number, is actively involved in almost all spheres of Chile’s public life. In this context, President Sargsyan thanked the authorities and the people of Chile for the kind attitude shown to the Armenian community.

Mindful of the importance of inter-parliamentary relations, the President stressed that these relations were given a particular character in 2007 and later in 2015, when the Chilean Senate and the Chamber of Deputies respectively passed two resolutions on the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide.

President Sargsyan remembered warmly his official visit to Chile in 2014, and the productive meeting held with President Michelle Michelle Bachelet.

The parties underscored the importance of opening diplomatic missions in their respective countries as a means for strengthening interstate relations.

Ambassador Nieto assured that during his tenure, he would do his best to further strengthen the Armenian-Chilean bilateral relations.

The interlocutors explored ways of expanding the Armenian-Chilean cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest from the perspective of Armenia’s membership of EAEU. In that context, Ambassador Rodrigo Nieto advised that Chile is currently negotiating over a free trade zone agreement with the EAEU and is going to initiate similar talks with the Member States of that organization.