Instagram submits to Russia censor’s demands

12:44, 16 Feb 2018
Off

Instagram has blocked posts in Russia relating to corruption claims made by the country’s most prominent opposition leader, the BBC reports.

It follows a demand by the country’s internet censor that the Facebook-owned service restrict access to posts on its platform connected to allegations made by Alexei Navalny.

Its response contrasts with that of Google’s YouTube service.

It had been ordered to block several clips before the end of Wednesday.

But it has taken no such action.

The controversy followed a YouTube video posted by Mr Navalny’s Anti-corruption Foundation last week that allegedly shows the billionaire Oleg Deripaska meeting with Russia’s deputy prime minister Sergei Prikhodko aboard a yacht.

The 25-minute upload has been watched more than five million times.

YouTube has not commented on the matter.

Comments

Recent News

Dutch FM says respects MPs’ call to recognize Armenian Genocide

19:11, 16 Feb 2018

McDonald's to come to Armenia in April

17:28, 16 Feb 2018

“Pobeda” Air Company to operate flights from Gyumri to Rostov-on-Don

16:35, 16 Feb 2018

German journalist Deniz Yücel to be released from jail in Turkey

15:20, 16 Feb 2018

Statue of St Gregory of Narek to be unveiled in the Vatican on April 5

14:41, 16 Feb 2018

Dutch Parliament poised to approve motion recognizing Armenian Genocide

10:49, 16 Feb 2018

Mkhitaryan says Arsenal can win Europa League

10:01, 16 Feb 2018

David Jamalyan: Large-scale conflict unlikely

18:10, 15 Feb 2018

Cyril Ramaphosa succeeds Zuma as South African president

16:48, 15 Feb 2018

Armenia placed 91st in FIFA World Ranking

15:44, 15 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Dutch FM says respects MPs’ call to recognize Armenian Genocide

McDonald's to come to Armenia in April

“Pobeda” Air Company to operate flights from Gyumri to Rostov-on-Don

German journalist Deniz Yücel to be released from jail in Turkey

Statue of St Gregory of Narek to be unveiled in the Vatican on April 5

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia