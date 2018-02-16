McDonald’s to come to Armenia in April

McDonald’s fast food company will come to Armenia in April. Georgian businessmen Temur Chkonia intends to open a chain of restaurants in Armenia.

“The first restaurant must be in a well-visible, respected place. We have received 2-3 offers and by April we’ll make a decision on the location of the first McDonald’s in Armenia,” Chkonia told Public Radio of Armenia.

The businessman has opened a chain of 14 restaurants in Georgia, each serving an average of 25,000 visitors a day.

The food safety authorities are not very delighted with the perspective of the fast food company entering the Armenian market.

Food security expert David Pipoyan says fast food restaurants use a lot of supplements to preserve semi-finished products as long as possible. Besides, you never know what these establishments serve in reality.