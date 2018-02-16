McDonald’s to come to Armenia in April

17:28, 16 Feb 2018
Off

 

 

 

McDonald’s fast food company will come to Armenia in April. Georgian businessmen Temur Chkonia intends to open a chain of restaurants in Armenia.

“The first restaurant must be in a well-visible, respected place. We have received 2-3 offers and by April we’ll make a decision on the location of the first McDonald’s in Armenia,” Chkonia told Public Radio of Armenia.

The businessman has opened a chain of 14 restaurants in Georgia, each serving an average of 25,000 visitors a day.

The food safety authorities are not very delighted with the perspective of the fast food company entering the Armenian market.

Food security expert David Pipoyan says fast food restaurants use a lot of supplements to preserve semi-finished products as long as possible. Besides, you never know what these establishments serve in reality.

Comments

Recent News

Dutch FM says respects MPs’ call to recognize Armenian Genocide

19:11, 16 Feb 2018

“Pobeda” Air Company to operate flights from Gyumri to Rostov-on-Don

16:35, 16 Feb 2018

German journalist Deniz Yücel to be released from jail in Turkey

15:20, 16 Feb 2018

Statue of St Gregory of Narek to be unveiled in the Vatican on April 5

14:41, 16 Feb 2018

Instagram submits to Russia censor's demands

12:44, 16 Feb 2018

Dutch Parliament poised to approve motion recognizing Armenian Genocide

10:49, 16 Feb 2018

Mkhitaryan says Arsenal can win Europa League

10:01, 16 Feb 2018

David Jamalyan: Large-scale conflict unlikely

18:10, 15 Feb 2018

Cyril Ramaphosa succeeds Zuma as South African president

16:48, 15 Feb 2018

Armenia placed 91st in FIFA World Ranking

15:44, 15 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Dutch FM says respects MPs’ call to recognize Armenian Genocide

“Pobeda” Air Company to operate flights from Gyumri to Rostov-on-Don

German journalist Deniz Yücel to be released from jail in Turkey

Statue of St Gregory of Narek to be unveiled in the Vatican on April 5

Instagram submits to Russia censor's demands

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia