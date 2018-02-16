Mkhitaryan says Arsenal can win Europa League

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Arsenal can go on to win the Europa League but must “keep fighting” and “focus on every game”.

The Gunners ran out 3-0 winners in their last-32 first leg at Ostersunds FK thanks to strikes from Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil, in addition to a Sotirios Papagiannopoulos own goal.

Mkhitaryan was instrumental in Thursday’s victory in Sweden, his cross being put into the net by Papagiannopoulos before providing the assist for Ozil to fire home the third.

“It was their first game after a while, because we are in the league and keep playing maybe we are more practiced,” the Armenian told BT Sport at full time. “They are a good team, tried to play, but we scored two in the beginning.”

When asked if the Gunners can win the Europa League, he replied: “Why not? We have to keep fighting, in the end see where we’re at. We have to focus on every game regardless of this result to ensure more success. Even with the League Cup final, I think we have to play with the same team and win at home.”

The second leg of the last-32 tie takes place at the Emirates Stadium next Thursday before Arsenal go on to face Manchester City in the EFL Cup final three days later.

Speaking about Mkhitaryan’s performance, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: “He has worked very hard and it was a positive performance. He adapts slowly to the team and overall he had a positive game tonight.”