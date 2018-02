“Pobeda” Air Company will expand the geography of regular flights from Gyumri’s Shirak Airport.

The Russian “Pobeda” Air Company has received a license from the General Department of Civil Aviation adjunct to the Armenian Government to operate regular flights on Rostov-on-Don – Gyumri – Rostov-on-Don route.

The flights in that direction will be carried out twice a week from May 25 to September 14.