Six Turkish journalists jailed for life for ‘coup links’

20:23, 16 Feb 2018
Photo: AFP

 

A Turkish court has sentenced six journalists to life in jail for alleged links to the July 2016 coup plotters, the BBC reports.

The judgement came as another Turkish court decided to release German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, who has been held for a year without charge.

The six were found guilty of links to US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, blamed over the failed coup.

The six are: Nazli Ilicak, Ahmet Altan, Mehmet Altan, Fevzi Yazici, Yakup Simsek and Sukru Tugrul Ozsengul. The Istanbul court found them guilty of “attempting to abolish the order prescribed by the Turkish constitution or to bring in a new order”, Turkish media reported.

