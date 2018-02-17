Serj Tankian announces winners of 7 Notes Challenge

14:41, 17 Feb 2018
Off

Alpha Lighting System and Mariam Petrosian have been named the winners of Serj Tankian has announced the winners of his 7 Notes Challenge.

“The jury voting resulted in a tie at the top spot and I couldn’t be happier for Alpha Lighting System and Mariam Petrosian who will each receive $2500 for their awesome submissions,” Tankian said in a Facebook post.

“Mariam submitted a hauntingly beautiful song that won’t leave me and Alpha Lighting System submitted one of the coolest prog tunes ever. There were so many impressive submissions so thank you to everyone that participated,” he said.

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian announced the contest in October 2017. He wrote the first 7 notes of a new song and challenged to continue it.

Check out the winning submissions along with the rest of the Top 100 here.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's President to address Munich Security Conference

14:50, 17 Feb 2018

Armen Sarkissian accepts Republican Party’s offer to be nominated for President

20:32, 16 Feb 2018

Six Turkish journalists jailed for life for 'coup links'

20:23, 16 Feb 2018

Dutch FM says respects MPs’ call to recognize Armenian Genocide

19:11, 16 Feb 2018

Armenia, Chile explore ways of expanding cooperation

18:11, 16 Feb 2018

McDonald's to come to Armenia in April

17:28, 16 Feb 2018

“Pobeda” Air Company to operate flights from Gyumri to Rostov-on-Don

16:35, 16 Feb 2018

German journalist Deniz Yücel to be released from jail in Turkey

15:20, 16 Feb 2018

Statue of St Gregory of Narek to be unveiled in the Vatican on April 5

14:41, 16 Feb 2018

Instagram submits to Russia censor's demands

12:44, 16 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's President to address Munich Security Conference

Armen Sarkissian accepts Republican Party’s offer to be nominated for President

Six Turkish journalists jailed for life for 'coup links'

Dutch FM says respects MPs’ call to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenia, Chile explore ways of expanding cooperation

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia