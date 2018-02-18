Iran plane crash kills 66, no Armenians on board

13:08, 18 Feb 2018
An Iranian commercial plane crashed on Sunday in a foggy, mountainous region of southern Iran, killing all 66 people on board, The Associated Press reported.

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, went down near the remote mountain town of Semirom, some 390 miles south of the capital, Tehran, semi-official Fars news agency reported.

There were no Armenians or citizens of the Republic of Armenia on board the crashed plane, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan said in a Twitter post, quoting information from the Armenian Embassy in Iran.

Aseman Airlines spokesman Mohammad Taghi Tabatabai told state TV that all on the flight were killed. The plane carried 60 passengers, including one child, and six crew members. Due to foggy condition, rescue helicopters couldn’t reach the crash site in the Zagros Mountains, state TV reported.

Fars said the plane was flying from Tehran to the southern Iranian city of Yasuj, some 485 miles south of the Iranian capital. Tabatabai said the plane crashed into Mount Dena, which is about 1,440-feet tall.

The Iranian Red Crescent said it has deployed to the area, which was quite foggy at the time of the crash. Authorities said they would be investigating.

Aseman Airlines is a semi-private air carrier headquartered in Tehran that specializes in flights to remote airfields across the country. It also flies internationally.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

