Armenia to host TRACECA IGC sitting in March

13:24, 19 Feb 2018
Armenia will host the 13th sitting of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) Match 5-6.

Armenia has been member of the TRACECA program since 1993 and last hosted the sitting in 2003.

High-ranking officials from 13 member states, representatives of Embassies of TRACECA participating stated in Armenia, the IGC Secretariat and the European Commission are expected to participate in the sitting.

During the session it is envisaged to approve the TRACECA Master Plan and the 2016-2022 action plan aimed at implementing the development strategy of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor.

It is also planned to approve the development roadmap along the Europe-Asia-Caucasus international transport corridor for a five-year period.

