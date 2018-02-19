Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss issues on bilateral, international agenda

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran Edward Nalbandian and Javad Zarif had a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral agenda, including those related to infrastructure projects.

The interlocutors hailed the activity of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission, which is expected to convene a regular sitting in Yerevan in the coming days.

The Ministers also referred to a number of issues of urgent international and regional issues.