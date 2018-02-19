Five killed in Russia’s Dagestan in possible terror attack

18:06, 19 Feb 2018
Off
Photo: Sputnik/Magomed Aliev

 

The Russian Investigative Committee is considering a terrorist attacks as one of possible versions of a deadly shooting in Russia’s Dagestan, the committee’s spokeswoman said Monday, Sputnik reported.

“The investigation is looking into the motives of a perpetrator, all possible versions are considered. A terrorist attack is among these versions,” Svetlana Petrenko said.

On Sunday, an individual opened fire in the city of Kizlyar during celebration of folk holiday Maslenitsa, killing five people and injuring four others, including two law enforcement officers. The attacker was killed in retaliatory fire. The Islamic State has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident occurred at 04:30 p.m. local time [13:30 GMT] when the individual, armed with a hunting shotgun, tried to enter the city church, and opened fire on civilians located next to him when the church doors had been closed.

Four women were killed on the site of the incident, while another woman subsequently succumbed to her wounds in hospital.

