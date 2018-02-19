Lebanon’s President to pay a two-day official visit to Armenia

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun will arrive in Armenia on February 21 for a two-day official visit.

Mr. Aoun is expected to hold talks with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan. Aoun will also meet with members of the Lebanese community living in Armenia.

The President will be hosted by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, and will visit the Armenian genocide Memorial.

The delegation accompanying Michel Aoun on the visits will include Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan, Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian, Minister of State for Combating Corruption Nicolas Tueni and the head of the Armenian Tashnag party, MP Hagop Pakradounian.