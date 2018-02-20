Armenian FM to meet EU’s Mogherini in Brussels

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian will visit Brussels on February 21, Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Within the framework of the visit Minister Nalbandian will address the plenary sitting of European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET).

In Brussels, Armenia’s top diplomat will meet with Federica Maria Mogherini, EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/ Vice-President of the Commission.

The meeting will address EU-Armenia relations and in particular the newly negotiated EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed by Minister Nalbandian and VP/HR Mogherini in November 2017.