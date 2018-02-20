Artsakh President hosts reception on 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement

On 20 February an official reception dedicated to the Artsakh Revival Day took place in the historic hall of the Artsakh Republic government. The event was attended by veterans of the Artsakh Movement, state officials, high-ranking officers of the Defense Army, representatives of political circles and the public sector and guests.

President Sahakyan notedin his opening remarks that the generations would be proud of “courage and heroism of our people who appeared in the square in 1988,”underlining that this holiday was a symbol of patriotism, devotion, unity, self-reliance, unshakeable will and faith.

“Together with Mother Armenia and all Armenians, we have been following this route for the past 30 years and will continue our inevitable path keeping our people’s victorious spirit, will and unity firm,” emphasized the Artsakh Republic President.

Second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh Movement veterans, high-ranking state officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora were present at the event.