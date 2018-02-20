Eurovision 2018: Armenia picks 5 finalists for the national selection

12:42, 20 Feb 2018
Off

Armenia has chosen five finalists of its national selection for Eurovison 2018. The five acts include: Gevorg Harutyunyan – Stand Up, Lusine Mardanyan – If You Don’t Walk Me Home, Mger Armenia – Forever, Nemra – I’m A Liar and Robert Koloyan – Get Away With Us.

The finalists were chosen through a combination of jury and public votes. The second semi-final will take place on Thursday 22nd February.

On Sunday, the 25th of February, Armenia will find its winner of their national selection Depi Evratesil.

Comments

Recent News

Pro-Syria forces enter Afrin

18:49, 20 Feb 2018

Artsakh President hosts reception on 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement

18:10, 20 Feb 2018

Nagorno-Karabakh: 30 years on, time for the EU to raise its game

17:51, 20 Feb 2018

President Sargsyan hosts members of the Supreme Spiritual Council

17:37, 20 Feb 2018

17 Turkish officials seek asylum in Greece

16:17, 20 Feb 2018

Gas leak causes blast in Yerevan apartment building

15:22, 20 Feb 2018

Serzh Sargsyan: Karabakh movement saved hundreds of thousands of lives

14:24, 20 Feb 2018

Lack of adequate response encourages more belligerent rhetoric from Baku - MFA

13:17, 20 Feb 2018

Armenian FM to meet EU's Mogherini in Brussels

12:58, 20 Feb 2018

Armenian students protest for the recognition of Armenian Genocide

11:13, 20 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Pro-Syria forces enter Afrin

Artsakh President hosts reception on 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement

Nagorno-Karabakh: 30 years on, time for the EU to raise its game

President Sargsyan hosts members of the Supreme Spiritual Council

17 Turkish officials seek asylum in Greece

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia