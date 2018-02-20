Eurovision 2018: Armenia picks 5 finalists for the national selection

Armenia has chosen five finalists of its national selection for Eurovison 2018. The five acts include: Gevorg Harutyunyan – Stand Up, Lusine Mardanyan – If You Don’t Walk Me Home, Mger Armenia – Forever, Nemra – I’m A Liar and Robert Koloyan – Get Away With Us.

The finalists were chosen through a combination of jury and public votes. The second semi-final will take place on Thursday 22nd February.

On Sunday, the 25th of February, Armenia will find its winner of their national selection Depi Evratesil.