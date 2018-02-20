Lack of adequate response encourages more belligerent rhetoric from Baku – MFA

Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said lack of adequate international response encourages more bellicose rhetoric from Azerbaijan.

“Absence of adequate reaction from the international community after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s territorial claims on Armenia encouraged Zakir Hasanov to reiterate the threat of use of force,” MFA Spokesperson Tigran Balayan said in a Twitter post.

The comments come after Azerbaijani Defense Minister said at a meeting with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar that “a war may break out at any time.”