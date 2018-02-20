President Sargsyan hosts members of the Supreme Spiritual Council

17:37, 20 Feb 2018
Off

President Serzh Sargsyan received today members of the Supreme Spiritual Council – the highest governing body of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of Armenians, is the President of the Council. The Patriarchs of Constantinople and Jerusalem are the Co-Chairs.

The President welcomed members of the Council and emphasized the importance of the decisions made by the supreme governing body not only in the church life, but also for the society at large.

“I always remember that the Armenian Apostolic Church is the oldest and ever-existing institution in the Armenian reality and has had an irreplaceable merit in all aspects of our people’s life. I am confident that with your experience you are always making steps that are understandable and acceptable to our pious people. I am convinced you see that the world develops rapidly, opening up new opportunities along with new challenges,” President Sargsyan said.

“Certainly, in order for us to be able to use those opportunities in the interests of our state and people, we must be able to withstand these challenges. I am sure that the steps you take are also directed to that end,” the President stated.

His Holiness Karekin II briefed the President on the issue on the agenda of the first sitting of the Religious Council held at the Mother See of Holy Erchmiadzin February 20-23.

“You know that issues of concern for our people today include the events taking place in the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople and the situation is a priority matter of our Supreme Spiritual Council agenda. Issue of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia and the May Day celebrations are also on the agenda,” the Catholicos said.

