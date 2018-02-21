Europa League: Henrikh Mkhitaryan to start against Ostersunds

Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey will miss Arsenal’s Europa League match against Ostersunds, but Arsene Wenger is hopeful they will both be fit for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, ESPN reported.

Ozil and Ramsey both trained at London Colney on Wednesday, but Wenger said the German playmaker struggled with an illness earlier this week while the Wales international is just returning from a groin injury.

Wenger said Ozil should be available against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday, while he has “not ruled out” Ramsey.

“He [Ozil] was in bed Monday, Tuesday for sickness,” he said. “I would certainly have played him, but because he was sick he will have to work hard tomorrow and will not be involved [in the game].

“[Ramsey’s] not in the squad tomorrow, he had a good training session. We will see how his evolution goes between now and Sunday. I don’t rule him out.”

Arsenal have a 3-0 lead going into the second leg of their round-of-32 tie with Ostersunds, and Wenger acknowledged he will give a few youngsters a chance in the return leg.

However, he confirmed that Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will both start, while David Ospina will be in goal again.

“I always try to find a team who can win the next game,” Wenger added. “We play at home, in front of our fans and there is still a lot at stake because this competition is important for us.”