France responds to Aliyev’s territorial claims on Armenia

France remains fully committed to finding a negotiated solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the French Foreign Ministry has said.

The comments come after Azerbaijani President Ilahm Aliyev again publicly stated: “Yerevan and Zanguezur are our historic territories” and “we Azerbaijanis should return to this historic land”, “this is our political and strategic objective, we must progressively approach it.

Asked about France’s position with regard to these remarks, which not only contravene the principles of the Minsk Group but also threaten the existence of Armenia, the Foreign Ministry stated:

“We call on the parties to the conflict to work in good faith in this regard, in particular by refraining from any declaration or action likely to exacerbate tensions.”