Lebanon’s President arrives in Armenia

President Michel Aoun of the Republic of Lebanon has arrived in Armenia on an official visit at the invitation of Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan.

Upon his arrival, Mr. Aoun headed for the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to meet with His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

Michel Aoun is also expected to meet with Armenia’s top leadership – the President, the Chairman of the National Assembly and the Prime Minister.

Following the highest-level Armenian-Lebanese talks in the presidential residence, Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Michel Aoun will make statements on the outcome of their meeting.