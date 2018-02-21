Lebanon’s President arrives in Armenia

18:10, 21 Feb 2018
Off

President Michel Aoun of the Republic of Lebanon has arrived in Armenia on an official visit at the invitation of Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan.

Upon his arrival, Mr. Aoun headed for the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to meet with His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

Official welcoming ceremony of the President of Lebanon Michel Aoun took place at ‘Zvartnots’ international airport

Michel Aoun is also expected to meet with Armenia’s top leadership – the President, the Chairman of the National Assembly and the Prime Minister.

Following the highest-level Armenian-Lebanese talks in the presidential residence, Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Michel Aoun will make statements on the outcome of their meeting.

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun paid a visit to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin within the framework of his official visit to Armenia

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun paid a visit to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin within the framework of his official visit to Armenia

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun paid a visit to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin within the framework of his official visit to Armenia

Comments

Recent News

Lebanon's President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

19:01, 21 Feb 2018

European Union and Armenia sign Partnership Priorities

17:41, 21 Feb 2018

Armenia reports 25.2% growth in exports 2017

17:38, 21 Feb 2018

Europa League: Henrikh Mkhitaryan to start against Ostersunds

17:11, 21 Feb 2018

Rep. Schiff pledges support for Artsakh in its fight for recognition

16:31, 21 Feb 2018

Venezuela becomes first country to launch its own digital currency

15:05, 21 Feb 2018

Eurasian Development Bank projects 3% GDP growth in Armenia

13:40, 21 Feb 2018

Congresswoman Jackie Speier sends message to Artsakh

12:52, 21 Feb 2018

France responds to Aliyev's territorial claims on Armenia

11:10, 21 Feb 2018

Trump pushes for ban on gun 'bump stocks'

10:12, 21 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Lebanon's President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

European Union and Armenia sign Partnership Priorities

Armenia reports 25.2% growth in exports 2017

Europa League: Henrikh Mkhitaryan to start against Ostersunds

Rep. Schiff pledges support for Artsakh in its fight for recognition

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia