Rep. Schiff pledges support for Artsakh in its fight for recognition

16:31, 21 Feb 2018
Off

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) sent a message to Artsakh on the 30th anniversary of its Liberation Movement:

“On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Artsakh Movement I would like to congratulate the people of Artsakh.

Thirty years ago, on February 20, 1988, the people of Artsakh courageously raised their voices for freedom and against Soviet communism and ethnic intolerance.

While Artskah path has not been easy, the trials of the path did not break their determination. Following a vote by Artsakh’s legislative body to reunite the region with Armenia, Azerbaijanis assaulted, tortured and murdered Armenians in several cities including Sumgait and Baku.

The tragedy of Sumgait, as well as other Azerbaijani cities 30 years ago proved the righteousness of the Artsakh choice to survive and to preserve its identity by establishing a sovereign democracy.

I will continue to support and stand with the people of Artsakh in their fight towards recognition on a global stage.

I commend the people of Artsakh as they exercise their commitment to democratic values and pursue freedom and self-determination in face of constant threats from Azerbaijan.

I join you on this moment and I look for the day when Artsakh will achieve the recognition it deserves among all nations.”

Comments

