Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has signed an order to ban bump-stock devices, which were used by a gunman who killed 58 Las Vegas concert-goers last year, the BBC reports.

Such devices enable a rifle to shoot hundreds of rounds a minute.

Speaking at the White House, Mr Trump said he had directed the justice department to propose a law to make the accessories illegal.

The gun control debate took on a new urgency after 17 people were killed at a school in Florida last week.