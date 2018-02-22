Armenia hails the Netherlands’ reaffirmation of Armenian Genocide recognition

22:53, 22 Feb 2018
Armenia has welcomed debates at the Parliaments of the Netherlands on Armenian genocide.

“We highly appreciate the debates held today in the Parliament of friendly Netherlands and the decisions adopted as the result, which unequivocally reaffirm the recognition of the Armenian Genocide back in 2004,” Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said in a statement.

“With this step, the Parliament of the Netherlands once again reconfirmed its commitment to universal human values and the noble cause of prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity,” Minister Nalbandian said.

