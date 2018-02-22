Armenia ranked 107th in Corruption Perceptions index 2017

13:52, 22 Feb 2018
Armenia is placed 107th (up from 113th last year) in the Corruption Perceptions index 2017 released by the Transparency International today.

Other countries in the region are placed as follows: Georgia 46th, Turkey – 81st, Azerbaijan 122nd, Iran – 130th.

Armenia’s partners in the Eurasian Economic Union Russia and Kazakhstan are ranked 135th and 122nd respectively, Belarus is 68th, Kyrgyzstan is 135th.

This year’s Corruption Perceptions Index highlights that the majority of countries are making little or no progress in ending corruption, while further analysis shows journalists and activists in corrupt countries risking their lives every day in an effort to speak out.

The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

This year, the index found that more than two-thirds of countries score below 50, with an average score of 43. Unfortunately, compared to recent years, this poor performance is nothing new.

