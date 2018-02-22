Dutch government representative to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan

20:12, 22 Feb 2018
Off

The Dutch cabinet will be present in Yerevan in April at the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. It is the first time that a government official attends the ceremony. Minister Sigrid Kaag of Foreign Affairs said in the Lower House that the presence does not mean that the government makes a statement about whether there was genocide, NOS reported.

According to her, it is about showing respect in a dignified manner “for the terrible events of 1915.”

With the commitment, the government is responding to a call by a large majority in the House, led by ChristenUnie Member of Parliament Joel Voordewind. In 2004 the Parliament spoke about the Armenian Genocide, but then in a more indirect way.

Kaag said that she continues to talk about “the issue of the Armenian genocide”. She stressed that there is no binding resolution of the UN Security Council in which the Armenian genocide is mentioned, nor is it a decision by an international court.

According to her, the Cabinet wants to be cautious about applying the concept of genocide to the past. “It remains very clear to the government that a large-scale massacre has taken place.”

 

Comments

Recent News

Dutch Parliament expected to approve Armenian Genocide motions despite government’s stance

18:32, 22 Feb 2018

Artsakh soldier killed in Azerbaijani firing

16:55, 22 Feb 2018

Garo Paylan asks Interior Minister to explain intervention in Armenian Patriarchal election process

16:37, 22 Feb 2018

OSCE conducts monitoring at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

15:45, 22 Feb 2018

Dutch MPs holding debate on Armenian Genocide with Foreign Minister

14:43, 22 Feb 2018

Armenia ranked 107th in Corruption Perceptions index 2017

13:52, 22 Feb 2018

President Sargsyan welcomes Lebanon's Aoun to Armenia

12:45, 22 Feb 2018

Kaspar Karampetian: Azerbaijan’s request for international arrest warrant nonsense

12:22, 22 Feb 2018

ANCA Backers Rally to Re-Elect Rep. Valadao

11:06, 22 Feb 2018

Explosion at US embassy in Montenegro

10:10, 22 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Dutch Parliament expected to approve Armenian Genocide motions despite government’s stance

Artsakh soldier killed in Azerbaijani firing

Garo Paylan asks Interior Minister to explain intervention in Armenian Patriarchal election process

OSCE conducts monitoring at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Dutch MPs holding debate on Armenian Genocide with Foreign Minister

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia